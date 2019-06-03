NASHUA – Suzy Turner never met Harvey Eugene “Gene” Wilson Jr. But she knows him.
She knows the young Army private never made it back to his farm in Chickasaw County after World War II.
In fact, he never made it out of Europe.
He was killed on a frozen battlefield in Belgium on Jan. 6, 1945, during the Battle of the Bulge.
He is laid to rest at a U.S. military cemetery in the tiny northern European nation of Luxembourg.
Now, almost 75 years after his death, Turner, a teacher at Nashua-Plainfield High School, will venture to that cemetery to memorialize him.
He died four weeks short of his 24th birthday.
“These are people just like the kids sitting out in front of me, you know?” Turner said.
Turner is one of eight U.S. history teachers who will be in Europe in July, researching and eulogizing fallen World War II soldiers from all over America at the overseas cemeteries where they are buried.
She will deliver a video recorded eulogy of Gene Wilson July 5 at his gravesite at the Luxembourg American Military Cemetery. Many soldiers who fought and died in World War II are buried there. They include Gen. George S. Patton Jr. He died following an auto accident months after the war ended, but asked to be buried with his men.
Her eulogy, and her written account of Gene Wilson’s service, will appear on the American Battle Monuments Commission website.
Turner’s trip is part of a program, “Understanding Sacrifice,” of the National History Day initiative, overseen in Iowa by the State Historical Society. The program is sponsored by the American Battle Monuments Commission, which manages U.S. military cemeteries near foreign battlefields.
Turner teaches talented and gifted students grades 6-12 at Nashua-Plainfield and is the district adviser for the National History Day program.
She has been to Europe previously, touring historic battlefields and cemeteries with students or individually.
You have free articles remaining.
She or her students have previously researched or profiled World War II soldier Ervin A. Westendorf of Waverly and World War I soldiers Frank Dann of Cedar Falls and Lime Springs and Carl Demro of Nashua.
Turner eulogized Dann, who was killed in combat, last year at the Meuse-Argonne Military Cemetery in France for a World War I centennial observance. A film profile of Dann, Demro and Nashua in World War I by her students in the Nashua-Plainfield High School History Club recently received a certificate of recognition from the State Historical Society of Iowa, presented by Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg.
In her research on Gene Wilson, Turner located his niece, Audrey Lechtenberg of Nashua, who has preserved a number of her uncle’s items. They included his Purple Heart, received posthumously for being killed in combat, and numerous returned letters from his family. They were marked “Return to Sender,” having never been delivered due to his death.
“We feel so fortunate she (Turner) is taking on this project,” Lechtenberg said, noting her uncle has a number of extended family members in the Nashua area.
“We’re very excited and to have this done and have his story told,” Lechtenberg said.
Lechtenberg and Turner found out, in detail, about the incident in which Gene Wilson was killed from a comrade, John “Jack” Loy of Greece, N.Y. – from an interview Loy gave for a video game, “Call of Duty-WW2,” one part of which is the Battle of the Bulge. Lechtenberg said she made contact with Loy, in his 90s, through a webpage of the 347th Infantry Regiment, in which her uncle and Loy served. He sent her a YouTube link to the interview and she forwarded it to Turner for her project.
Loy was manning a machine gun and Wilson was supplying the ammunition, feeding ammunition belts into the weapon. When one box of ammunition belts was about to be depleted, Loy told Wilson to get another box ready. Wilson never heard the order. Loy looked over and Wilson was dead.
According to military unit accounts, Wilson’s unit, the 347th Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Army’s 87th Infantry Division, was attacking a German position at Jenneville, Belgium, about 15-20 miles from Bastogne, under heavy artillery, tank and small arms fire at the time of his death.
The Battle of the Bulge, though an Allied victory, was the costliest battle of the war for the United States, with 89,500 American casualties, including more than 19,000 killed. German casualties were listed as high as 125,000.
But for Turner, the stories of fallen soldiers, and the impact of that loss on their families and their communities, give the cost of war more depth of meaning, than the larger picture of battle tactics and casualty totals.
Her uncle, Louis Merfeld of Greene, served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a B-17 Flying Fortress bomber crew waist gunner. He was shot down and killed Sept. 11, 1944, near St. Lo, France, during the “Operation Cobra” campaign. He was among seven of 10 crewmen killed. He is buried at Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.
“Each one of these soldiers has a story,” Turner said. “Often times, we sort of boil history down to, ‘We won; this many people died,’ just a simplified version. But the stories of sacrifice are so compelling – the lives that were lost and the lives that could have been. You get to know these people. And you get to know their families. It means a lot to people to have the story told.”
At Audrey Lechtenberg’s request, Turner will take Gene Wilson’s Purple Heart to the Luxembourg Cemetery for the eulogy.
Turner is looking for more information on Gene Wilson, especially his early life before entering service. She can be contacted at sturner@nashua-plainfield.k12.ia.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.