Nashua-Plainfield student wins National History Day award

DES MOINES – Caleb Sinnwell of Nashua-Plainfield High School took first place in his category in the National History Day national finals.

Sinnwell won for his website, "Khrushchev, Corn and Cold War Diplomacy: Garst Grows Relations with Russia One Ear at a Time."

Other students from Nashua-Plainfield earned top honors and special awards at the national contest: Elexa O’Neill, Paige Franzen, Kadence Huck and Callahan Levi.

