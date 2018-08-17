PLAINFIELD– One person died when his car left the roadway, rolled and caught fire late Thursday.
Bremer County Sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as Arthur Penrod, 19, of rural Nashua. He died at the scene, according to deputies.
The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday when Penrod was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix south on Highway 218 when he entered a ditch near C13 and struck a concrete box culvert.
The Grand Prix went airborne, overturned and caught fire, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Bremer County Dispatch, Plainfield First Responders, Plainfield Fire Department and Waverly Ambulance.
So sorry to hear this terrible news. My condolences go out to his entire family.
