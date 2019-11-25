{{featured_button_text}}
Matt Shatek

Matt Shatek set the world record Aug. 3 on the Cedar River for longest distance skied on two hands.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MATT SHATEK

NASHUA — A former Nashua man is officially a world record-holder for performing one of his favorite tricks.

Matt Shatek waterskied on both hands for more than a mile on the Cedar River in Nashua in August, hailing him the title of Guinness World Record-holder for longest distance skied on two hands.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORD LONGEST DISTANCE SKIING ON TWO HANDS!!!

Shatek is a longtime barefoot waterskier, who says hand skiing has always been his favorite trick.

He submitted videos and paperwork of his success to the Guinness World Records after his feat and recently received his official title and documentation from the organization.

Matt Shatek, 37, lives in the Twin Cities but grew up in New Hampton and would ski with his family on the Cedar River near Nashua.

“(I) spent a lot of time down there in Nashua, so it was a perfect place for this attempt,” Matt Shatek said.

The previous record-holder, an Illinois man, set the bar at almost half a mile; Shatek doubled the distance, skiing more than a mile.

“He knew he could beat the rec

Matt Shatek mug

Matt Shatek

ord,” said Jason Shatek, Matt’s brother. “Nobody knew he could make it a whole mile.”

