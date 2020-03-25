Nashua man dies in ATV accident

NASHUA -- A Nashua man died Tuesday in an accident while driving an ATV.
The Iowa State Patrol identified him as Larry Moine, 77. The accident was reported about 3 p.m. at 2970 Asherton Ave. at the C&R Railroad in Nashua. He was transported to the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City where he died.
Troopers said Moine was in the railroad right-of-way igniting grass fires on his adjacent property. When he attempted to re-enter his property along a steep embankment, his ATV rolled onto him, causing the fatal injuries.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Nashua Police and Fire, Chickasaw County Sheriff and Rescue, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
