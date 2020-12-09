NASA to send Cedar Falls native to the moon

“From the universe to our planet to ourselves, the idea and potential to be a part of that discovery is what’s amazing to me,” he said.

Born in Milwaukee, Wis., Chari was raised in Cedar Falls and attended St. Patrick Catholic School. His father moved to the U.S. from India and worked for John Deere.

He is married to Holly Schaffter Chari, also a Cedar Falls native, and the couple have three children. His mother, Peggy Chari, lives in Cedar Falls.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I definitely attribute a lot of my value structure to the upbringing there and the sense of community in Waterloo and Cedar Falls,” he said.

"Raja, Iowa is so very proud of you. I am proud of you," said Sen. Joni Ernst in a congratulatory video on Twitter. "Thank you for your continued commitment not only to our country, but for our exploration of space."

Chari graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo in 1995 and earned a bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado. He earned a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, in Cambridge, Mass., and graduated from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School in Patuxent River, Md. He then graduated from U.S. Army Command and General Staff College in Fort Leavenworth, Kan.