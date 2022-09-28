NASA astronaut talks space, upcoming Moon landing at Central College

PELLA — The 10th Iowan to visit space made an in-person appearance at Central College last week.

Raja Chari, United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration astronaut, spoke about his experience as a commander and flight engineer on board NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 mission to the International Space Station in Douwstra Auditorium. He was joined by his wife, Holly Schaffter Chari, an attorney and 1999 Central graduate.

Chari spent 177 days in orbit from Nov. 10, 2021, to May 6, 2022. Of those 177 days, 175 were spent at the International Space Station with six other astronauts. While there, the team conducted 360 science experiments, which included skin cell research, combustion experiments and growing plants in space, among others.

“Every experiment we do is some Ph.D. student’s, some university’s, some company’s, some country’s ‘crown jewel’ that they’ve been working for five to 10 years to get into space, so the last thing they want to do is have some ham hands screwing up their experiment,” Chari joked. “That’s probably the highest pressure outside of space walks that we do.”

Chari went through several months of training in rocket science, flight, robotics, geology, biology and extravehicular activity, or activities performed outside the spacecraft in orbit above the Earth, prior to his mission. While in orbit, Chari performed two extravehicular activities – the first to install a new structure for a solar panel, and the second to install a new cooling jumper at the International Space Station.

Now that Chari is back on Earth, he is one of 18 astronauts training in NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to “reestablish a human presence on the Moon” for the first time since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. This program will land Chari and the first woman on the moon in 2024.

“Artemis is fundamentally different (from Apollo 17). We’re going there, and we’re going to stay,” he said. “The other piece is we’re going there to test out the technology that we need to get to Mars. So, we’re not trying to just go to say we went, we’re trying to go and stay there and learn how to live on another surface and use the resources that are there.”

Chari, 45, grew up in Cedar Falls and attended Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo before embarking on a distinguished career in the U.S. Air Force and later joining NASA’s astronaut corps in 2017. He trained as an astronaut candidate for two years while serving as director of the Joint Test Team for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Chari graduated from the United State Air Force Academy with degrees in astronautical engineering and engineering science. He later earned his master’s in aeronautics and astronautics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and served in the U.S. Air Force during the Iraq War.

Chari refers to himself as a nerd and lifelong learner. Since 1983, Chari has spent 26 years of his life training or in school.

“Unless you’re near death or have given up on life, you’re pretty much always learning and always learning new skills. I think one of the coolest things about the astronaut job is you’re always learning new things – whether it’s geology or biology or things about physics – you always get this chance to use new skill sets,” he said.

Chari uses the analogy of a three-legged stool to explain why he wakes up in the morning and “does what he does” as an astronaut: duty, faith and family.

“If one of those legs is out of balance, that stool tips over,” he says. “Oftentimes, Holly and my family have been on the short leg of the stool at the expense of duty. ... Most of my career has been in service of the country, and it’s not something I’m ashamed of, but it’s also something I work on every day as a husband and father to do better at maintaining that balance.”

Chari and his wife have three children. Like other military and astronaut families, Holly said compromise and sacrifice are part of their everyday lives – but they feel they have been “called to this life.”

“We’re united in our desire to help humanity (and) make a difference in any way that we possibly can,” she said. “So, I think we feel called to this life.”

Their visit to Central College can be viewed online at centraldutchnetwork.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC.