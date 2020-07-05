Nancy Newhoff retires after outstanding 41-year career at the Courier

WATERLOO – Courier Editor Nancy Raffensperger Newhoff has been described as “tough as nails,” a “hard charger” and “fierce go-getter” who is a “force of nature.”
The award-winning journalist also has been a teacher and taskmaster, manager and mentor, the demanding and respected boss of an experienced newsroom and a recognized leader in news media.
And she was a groundbreaker in 2007 when she became the first woman in The Courier’s 161-year history to hold the editor’s post.
Newhoff retired Wednesday after a 41-year career at The Courier.
Former Courier Editor Saul Shapiro said Newhoff is a “journalistic whirlwind. Those who have worked alongside her know they were privileged to have experienced her drive and fortitude. And it has been a tremendous blessing for this community to have her shine a light on its comings and goings for four decades.”
Prior to being becoming editor, Newhoff was managing editor and city editor for 16 years. A native of Davenport and West Des Moines, she joined The Courier in August 1979 as the newspaper’s police and courts reporter after graduating from the University of Iowa. She is the daughter of the late former Des Moines Register editor and writer Gene Raffensperger.
Newhoff has won numerous writing and reporting awards for coverage of such stories as the 1981 slaying of Waterloo police officers Michael Hoing and Wayne Rice and the subsequent manhunt, trial and conviction of James Michael “T-Bone” Taylor for the shootings; coverage of a 1982 pipeline explosion near Hudson; and a 1982 investigative piece on how much time government officials really spent on the job, an honor shared with former Courier City Editor Dan Dundon.
“She quickly established a rapport with police, lawyers and even judges that was remarkable for any reporter. She could be disarmingly friendly and in doing so be able to extract information from normally uncooperative sources. That’s why when I later became city editor, I knew I could depend on Nancy not only to get information, but also to get the story finished accurately and on deadline,” recalled Dundon, noting he never worried about her burying the lede or misquoting a source.
Pat Kinney, former Courier city editor and reporter, said Newhoff was “all-out old-school journalism: Get the facts, get them right, get them on time and don’t let up until you do. She believed that accurate and thorough information can be a powerful, unifying force.
“She never went about anything halfheartedly. She took on any task with enthusiasm and zeal. Any nervousness she might have had about taking on a new task was covered over by her sheer drive and will. I have to say she is one of the most courageous and strongest people I have ever known outside my own family. She cares about her town, her family, and she treated the Courier as one of her kids.
“She was a tough boss, but never as tough on anyone as she was on herself. Some harsh words might be exchanged in the pursuit of a story on deadline, but her robust laugh and smile more than make up for that. She made me a better reporter, and I always wanted to do my best for her.”
Courier General Manager David Adams credits Newhoff with leading The Courier newsroom to “award-winning heights.”
“Stating that Nancy is a leader in the news media industry is an understatement. While we at The Courier will certainly miss Nancy’s work ethic and personality, we wish her nothing but happiness and success in her retirement,” Adams said.
Under her tenure as editor, the Courier set the standard for award-winning news coverage of such major news stories as the 2008 killer tornadoes that struck Parkersburg, New Hartford and northern Black Hawk County, the Flood of 2008 that impacted the metro area and much of eastern Iowa, and the 2012 Evansdale disappearance of cousins Elizabeth Collins and Lyric Cook, whose bodies were discovered nearly six months later by hunters. She also led the newsroom through numerous changes within the newspaper industry, including the emphasis on online platforms and social media.
“Nancy is a legend in her own right, a fierce go-getter who put truth and community at the forefront of her work. She’ll be missed in the newsroom, but the legacy of her leadership remains with all those who had the good fortune to work with her,” said Deputy Editor Meta Hemenway-Forbes.
“It’s been hard to call this a job because I have been doing what I love for four decades. I felt it’s time to step down from the carousel,” Newhoff said when she announced her retirement in June. “This is my adopted community and one I deeply love. It has been my pleasure to have a front-row seat to all of the news made here in the last 40 years.”
In 2015, Newhoff co-chaired the annual Cedar Valley United Way campaign with Bob Justis.
Newhoff’s husband of 37 years, the Courier’s longtime sports editor Doug Newhoff, retired earlier this year. They have two children, Nicky and Drew, and two grandchildren.
