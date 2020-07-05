Nancy Newhoff retires after outstanding 41-year career at the Courier

“She quickly established a rapport with police, lawyers and even judges that was remarkable for any reporter. She could be disarmingly friendly and in doing so be able to extract information from normally uncooperative sources. That’s why when I later became city editor, I knew I could depend on Nancy not only to get information, but also to get the story finished accurately and on deadline,” recalled Dundon, noting he never worried about her burying the lede or misquoting a source.

Pat Kinney, former Courier city editor and reporter, said Newhoff was “all-out old-school journalism: Get the facts, get them right, get them on time and don’t let up until you do. She believed that accurate and thorough information can be a powerful, unifying force.

“She never went about anything halfheartedly. She took on any task with enthusiasm and zeal. Any nervousness she might have had about taking on a new task was covered over by her sheer drive and will. I have to say she is one of the most courageous and strongest people I have ever known outside my own family. She cares about her town, her family, and she treated the Courier as one of her kids.