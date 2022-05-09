 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NAMTA to host scholarship auditions May 13

  • 0
robin guy.jpg

Robin Guy 

CEDAR FALLS -- The 2022 annual Scholarship auditions will be May 13 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., sponsored by Northeast Area Music Teachers Association. The event is free.

Auditions are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Five high school seniors will perform. Scholarships will be awarded by judge Robin Guy following the performances.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London's mayor in Times Square to promote tourism

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News