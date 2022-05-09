NAMTA to host scholarship auditions May 13

CEDAR FALLS -- The 2022 annual Scholarship auditions will be May 13 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd., sponsored by Northeast Area Music Teachers Association. The event is free.
Auditions are from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Five high school seniors will perform. Scholarships will be awarded by judge Robin Guy following the performances.
