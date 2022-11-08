NAMTA to host pianist Vakhtang Kodanashvili for master class Friday

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will meet Friday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

The business meeting will start at 9:30 p.m. in the lower level, and the program will begin at 10:15 a.m. in Mae Latta Hall.

November’s program will be a master class led by Vakhtang Kodanashvili

The public is welcome to attend the program. For more information on this program or NAMTA contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.

Kodanashvili made his New York City debut at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall in 2001. He has won numerous prizes in international competotion, and in 1995, moved to the US and joined the Alexander Toradze Piano Studio at Indiana University in South Bend. Vakhtang frequently performs throughout the world at prestigious music festivals and with symphony orchestras.

A native of Tbilisi, Georgia, Kodanashvili began his musical education at age 6 and made his orchestral debut at age 9. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in piano performance at Indiana University and his doctorate in piano performance at Michigan State University College of Music.

He is the Instructor of piano at the University of Northern Iowa, where he teaches graduate and undergraduate pianists and frequently performs solo and collaborative recitals.