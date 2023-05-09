CEDAR FALLS – The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will hold its 2023 annual scholarship auditions at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Hearst Center for the Arts located at 304 West Seerley Blvd.

Two high school seniors representing outstanding piano teachers in the Cedar Valley will be performing the repertoire of J.S. Bach, Chop, Ginastera and Haydn. The students performing are from Evansdale and Eldora.

Scholarships will be awarded by the 2023 adjudicator, Robin Guy, following the performances. Guy is a professor of piano/collaborative piano at the University of Northern Iowa.

The event is free and the public is welcome and invited to attend.