NAMI to offer program on social media, mental health

WATERLOO – NAMI Black Hawk County will present a program from 7 to 8 p.m. March 3 in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.

Julie Johnson will present about “Social Media and Mental Health” with ways that social media can affect mental health and provide tips to train brains to effectively use social media images. She is the founder of Heart and Solutions, a strength based counseling agency.

Her program is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.

