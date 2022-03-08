NAMI to host program Wednesday on EMDR, trauma and mental health

WATERLOO -- Lindsey Stack, LMHC, CADC will present about “EMDR (Eye Movement and Desensitization Processing), Trauma and Mental Health" from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St. The church requests that people wear masks.

Stack is certified in EMDR and will discuss ways trauma can impact the brain and how EMDR therapy can help reduce distress from trauma. She has been with Pathways Behavioral Services for 10 years.

NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 235-5263.

