 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

NAMI to host program Wednesday on EMDR, trauma and mental health

  • 0
NAMI

WATERLOO -- Lindsey Stack, LMHC, CADC will present about “EMDR (Eye Movement and Desensitization Processing), Trauma and Mental Health" from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

It will be in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St. The church requests that people wear masks.

Stack is certified in EMDR and will discuss ways trauma can impact the brain and how EMDR therapy can help reduce distress from trauma. She has been with Pathways Behavioral Services for 10 years.

NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 235-5263.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

To ban or not to ban: Biden grapples with calls to block Russian oil imports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News