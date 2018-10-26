WATERLOO — David Craig, a minister for 40 years, will speak at a NAMI Black Hawk County program Nov. 7 at First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
Craig, who has a doctorate in theology, will present “Living with Depression in a No Depression Zone.” He will talk about the fears that often stop people from discussing depression in religious groups. He has published several books, including three on this topic.
The event is set for 7 to 8 p.m. in the lower level parlor of the church.
NAMI Black Hawk County is dedicated to improving the lives of all people affected by mental illness. For more information, call 235-5263 or email namibh@qwestoffice.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.