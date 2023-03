WATERLOO – NAMI will hold a free presentation about healthy emotional responses from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12. It will take place in the lower level of the First Congregational Church at 608 West Fourth St.

Angela Woods, LISW, will speak about healthy emotional responses and how to deal with feelings.

She is a senior social worker with Waterloo Veterans Affairs. She has been a therapist in private practice and with the local hospitals since 1987.