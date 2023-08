WATERLOO – Patti Mohling LMSW, CADC will discuss substance abuse disorders and mental health at a free presentation held by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Black Hawk County.

The program is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 13 in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, located at 608 West Fourth St.

Mohling has been at Pathways Behavioral Services for five years and a social worker for more than 30 years.