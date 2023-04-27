WATERLOO – Mary McKinnell, LMHC, MS ED in counseling psychology, will speak about "Ways of Self Care and Coping with Stress."
She is the CEO of County Mental Health and Disability Services. She has more than 25 years of experience, both as a therapist and managing an emergency mental health service and an outpatient behavioral health clinic in the Chicago area.
The program is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo. The church is located t 608 West Fourth St.
PHOTOS: Cedar Falls girls' soccer against Mason City 042423
Ella Ubben of Cedar Falls clears the ball from danger during a girls' soccer match against Mason City Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Mason City's Karma McMorris (white jersey) and Cedar Falls' Dillan Hall battle for a loose ball Monday during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
Ella Ubben of Cedar Falls (16) and Claudia Sewell of Mason City (15) battle for a loose ball during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
Mason City's Claudia Sewell and Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra chase after a loose ball Monday during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
Mason City's Claudia Sewell races ahead of Cedar Falls defender Jillian Kellum Monday during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo.
JIM NELSON,. Regional Sports Editor
Mason City's Mia Anderson looks to move the ball past Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra during a girls' soccer match at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex in Waterloo on Monday.
JIM NELSON,. Regional Sports Editor
Cedar Falls' Zoe Zylstra turns to her teammates and celebrates after scoring a second-half goal against Mason City Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Zoe Zylstra of Cedar Falls moves through the midfield during a girls' soccer match against Mason City Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Cedar Falls' Emily Beneke strikes a free kick during a girls' soccer match Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex against Mason City.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Olivia Runyan of Cedar Falls forwards a ball toward a teammate Monday during a girls' soccer match against Mason City at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
Rhea Buchanan of Cedar Falls tries to move past Mason City's Kenna Hemann during a girls' soccer match Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex.
JIM NELSON, Courier Sports Editor
