WATERLOO – Mary McKinnell, LMHC, MS ED in counseling psychology, will speak about "Ways of Self Care and Coping with Stress."

She is the CEO of County Mental Health and Disability Services. She has more than 25 years of experience, both as a therapist and managing an emergency mental health service and an outpatient behavioral health clinic in the Chicago area.

The program is scheduled from 7 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10 in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo. The church is located t 608 West Fourth St.

