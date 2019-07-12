WATERLOO — NAMI Black Hawk County will offer a free 12-week class for family members or partners who have adult relatives with mental illness.
The weekly class, taught by teachers trained and certified through the NAMI state office, begins on Sept. 5 and runs through Nov. 21. Participants must register by Aug. 14.
It will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 608 W. Fourth St.
The class covers problem solving, communication techniques, and strategies for handling crises and relapse, as well as how to cope with worry, stress, and emotional overload.
Contact the NAMI office at 235-5263 or namibh@qwestoffice.net with questions or to register.
