WATERLOO — National Alliance on Mental Illness Black Hawk County will discuss "Using Trauma-Sensitive Movement to Manage your Mood," at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, in the lower level of the First Congregational Church in Waterloo, 608 W. Fourth St.

Traci Ludwig, licensed independent social worker and member of the Academy of Certified Social Workers, has been a therapist at MercyOne Behavioral Health in Cedar Falls for 17 years and will be leading discussion. She specializes in treating stress and trauma and offers trauma-sensitive yoga to both individuals and groups.

NAMI Black Hawk County works to improve the lives of all individuals affected by mental illness. For more information, call (319) 830-6448.