A crash involving a pickup truck and a minivan closed down the intersection of Sergeant Road and Greyhound Drive on Oct. 9, 2018.

 JEFF REINITZ

WATERLOO – Police have released the identity of two drivers who were injured in a Tuesday morning crash on Sergeant Road/Highway 63.

Corey Wilson, 43, of Dunkerton, was taken to Covenant Medical Center with incapacitating injuries after the Ford F-150 pickup and a Chrysler Pacifica collided at the intersection with Greyhound Drive and the Highway 20 off ramp, according to the accident report.

The Pacifica driver, 42-year-old Gary Jochumsen of Hudson, sustained minor injuries and was sent to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, the report states.

The crash happened at about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday as the Ford pickup was heading west from the off ramp, and the Pacifica was traveling north on Sergeant Road. A witness told police the pickup ran the red light, and the impact rolled the pickup onto its side, the report states.

Wilson was trapped inside, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue stabilized the Ford and cut off the roof to free him, according to the accident report.

