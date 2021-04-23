 Skip to main content
Names released in fatal crash near Clarksville
Names released in fatal crash near Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE --- Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a crash south of Clarksville on Wednesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 26-year-old Juan Murillo of Hampton.

Others injured include Marcel Murillo, 17, of Hampton, and Nelida Barragan-Barajas, 21, of Houston, Texas, according to the State Patrol. Both were taken to Waverly Health Center.

The crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Ridge Avenue when a Toyota Sienna van driven by Ariel Murillo, 22, also of Hampton, allegedly failed to yield and collided with a Nissan Maxima driven by Fernando Barragan-Barajas, 24, of Houston, according to the State Patrol.

clip art ambulance
