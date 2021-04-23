Names released in fatal crash near Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE --- Authorities have released the name of a man who died in a crash south of Clarksville on Wednesday night.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the deceased as 26-year-old Juan Murillo of Hampton.
Support Local Journalism
Others injured include Marcel Murillo, 17, of Hampton, and Nelida Barragan-Barajas, 21, of Houston, Texas, according to the State Patrol. Both were taken to Waverly Health Center.
The crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 3 and Ridge Avenue when a Toyota Sienna van driven by Ariel Murillo, 22, also of Hampton, allegedly failed to yield and collided with a Nissan Maxima driven by Fernando Barragan-Barajas, 24, of Houston, according to the State Patrol.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.