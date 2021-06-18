Names, details released in Thursday crash

WATERLOO – A Gladbrook man remains hospitalized after he was thrown from his van when it rolled in a Thursday morning collision in Waterloo.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Brandon Allen Oettchen, 30, to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with incapacitating injuries, according to the accident report. Oettchen had been ejected through the front windshield, the report states.

His condition wasn’t available.

Also taken to the hospital was his passenger, 30-year-old Ethan Jeffrey Charley of Traer. Charley was partially ejected from the van, according to the report.

The crash happened when Oettchen’s Chevrolet Express van was headed north on Sergeant Road at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday and collided with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by Rebecca Bedard, 66, of Waterloo, that was on Martin Road crossing Sergeant, according to the accident report.

Bedard wasn’t injured. She was ticketed for failure to yield, the report states.

