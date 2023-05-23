WATERLOO — Authorities have released the identities of two drivers who died in a Monday morning head-on crash on U.S. Highway 63/Logan Avenue.

According to Waterloo police, William Smith, 58, and Aimee Bowers, 31, died at the scene. Both were Denver residents who were driving separate vehicles.

Bowers’ two children – a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl – were passengers in her vehicle and were taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for minor injuries.

According to the accident report, witnesses told police Bowers was driving a GMC Envoy north on Highway 63 when the vehicle swerved toward the southbound lanes, briefly recovered and then returned to the south lanes and collided head-on with Smith’s southbound Ford F150 pickup.

Smith had tried to break but wasn’t able to avoid the crash, witnesses told police.

Photos: Fatal Crash, Logan Avenue, May 22, 2023 052223jr-crash-fatal-1 052223jr-crash-fatal-2 052223jr-crash-fatal-3