Name released in fatal fire in Waterloo

WATERLOO – A fire that claimed the life of a Waterloo woman in February has been determined to be accidental, according to fire officials.

Authorities identified the deceased as 79-year-old Mary Kaye Olsen.

The exact cause of the blaze wasn’t determined, and fire officials said they didn’t locate anything suspicious.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called investigate smoke at the duplex at 1827 Commercial St. where Olsen lived. Firefighters found a blaze burning inside her downstairs apartment, and she was found dead inside.

It wasn’t clear how long the fire had been burning before the fire department was called. It wasn’t clear if the residence had working smoke alarms.

The duplex is located two doors down from another fatal fire two years earlier.

On March 15, 2018, passersby called 911 after seeing heavy smoke coming from 1815 Commercial St. One resident escaped, but a mother and two young children died in the fire.

Officials said they believe the cause of the fire was electrical. The house has since been demolished.

