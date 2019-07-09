HUDSON -- Authorities have released the name of an Indianola man who died in a crash south of Hudson on Monday.
According to Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies, Veryl Wickett, 81, died at the scene of the four-vehicle wreck on Highway 63/South Hudson Road.
Wickett was headed south and attempted to pass two pickup trucks with livestock trailers when his Honda HR-V collided with a northbound Tesla driven Jason Styve, 39, of Cedar Falls.
You have free articles remaining.
Styve received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.
Pickup drivers Paul Hueg of Hammond, Wisconsin, and Gregory Lubinski of Plainview, Minnesota, weren’t injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.