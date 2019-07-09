{{featured_button_text}}
One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash around noon Monday on South Hudson Road/Highway 63 just north of Eagle Road.

 JEFF REINITZ, COURIER STAFF WRITER

HUDSON -- Authorities have released the name of an Indianola man who died in a crash south of Hudson on Monday.

According to Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies, Veryl Wickett, 81, died at the scene of the four-vehicle wreck on Highway 63/South Hudson Road.

Wickett was headed south and attempted to pass two pickup trucks with livestock trailers when his Honda HR-V collided with a northbound Tesla driven Jason Styve, 39, of Cedar Falls.

Styve received minor injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.

Pickup drivers Paul Hueg of Hammond, Wisconsin, and Gregory Lubinski of Plainview, Minnesota, weren’t injured.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

