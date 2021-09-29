Name released in fatal crash near Hudson

HUDSON – Authorities have released the identity of the Hudson man who perished in a Tuesday morning crash north of town.
Paul Kuehl of Hudson died when his pickup truck crashed head-on into a semi and burst in to flames, according to the Hudson Police Department.
The crash happened on Hudson Road just south of Strayer Road as Kuehl was driving his Ford F150 pickup south. The pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with a semi driven by Eddie Veenstra of Otley.
Veenstra received minor injuries, according to the police department.