Name released in fatal crash near Dunkerton
breaking top story

Name released in fatal crash near Dunkerton

One person died and another was injured in a rollover crash on Wheeler Road outside of Dunkerton, Iowa, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

DUNKERTON – Authorities have released the name of a Waterloo man who died in a rollover crash in rural Dunkerton on Thursday.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies identified the deceased as 24-year-old Casey D. Crow.

An autopsy will be performed by the Iowa State Medical Examiners Office.

Crews with Dunkerton and Fairbank fire departments were called Wheeler Road between Bennington and Mount Vernon roads after a northbound Chevrolet Blazer rolled and came to a rest in a ditch around 3:30 p.m.

A woman who was trapped in the vehicle and took her to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo for treatment.

