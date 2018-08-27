OSAGE — For the fourth year, crocheted-covered stones are appearing across Mitchell County.
Two people reported finding the crocheted-covered stones in Osage.
The first stone was discovered by Dee Urbatsch at the county fair.
Urbatsch said as she was walking into the fairgrounds, headed to the log house, something caught her attention.
She said she noticed something on one of the turbines on display by the log house. Urbatsch did a double-take and realized it was one of the crocheted rocks
The rock was numbered 3 out of 18.
The second stone was discovered by Deb Popp on the railing of the depot at Cedar Valley Memories.
She discovered the stone after closing up the depot.
In late June 2015, the first set of crocheted-covered stones began to be discovered around Mitchell County at locations including post offices, public libraries and city parks.
This year, each is inscribed with “2018 Mitchell County” and the number of the stone out of 18 placed.
No one has claimed responsibility for crocheting and placing the rocks.
