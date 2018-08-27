Subscribe for 33¢ / day
082318ho-mystery-stone

The first reported crocheted rock of 2018 was found at the Mitchell County Fair by Dee Urbatsch.

 JIM CROSS, COURIER LEE NEWS SERVICE

OSAGE — For the fourth year, crocheted-covered stones are appearing across Mitchell County.

Two people reported finding the crocheted-covered stones in Osage.

The first stone was discovered by Dee Urbatsch at the county fair.

Urbatsch said as she was walking into the fairgrounds, headed to the log house, something caught her attention.

She said she noticed something on one of the turbines on display by the log house. Urbatsch did a double-take and realized it was one of the crocheted rocks

The rock was numbered 3 out of 18.

The second stone was discovered by Deb Popp on the railing of the depot at Cedar Valley Memories.

She discovered the stone after closing up the depot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In late June 2015, the first set of crocheted-covered stones began to be discovered around Mitchell County at locations including post offices, public libraries and city parks.

This year, each is inscribed with “2018 Mitchell County” and the number of the stone out of 18 placed.

No one has claimed responsibility for crocheting and placing the rocks.

1
3
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments