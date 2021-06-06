My Waterloo Days returns to 'Rock the Park' beginning Monday

WATERLOO

With the crack of a bat at Riverfront Stadium, the community will begin to “Rock the Park” during My Waterloo Days. The Waterloo Bucks, in partnership with MWD, will be on the diamond for a game beginning at 6:35 p.m. Monday, signaling the start of the seven-day festival.

A full week of festivities is planned Monday through next Sunday, including activities at Lincoln Park and RiverLoop Amphitheater.

“I’m really excited for us to come back together as a community and really celebrate Waterloo. 2020 was rough for everybody, but we got to see how we supported each other, how we were there for family and friends and supported local businesses, how we made it through that difficult time,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director.

Spectators are expected to line downtown streets for the MWD parade on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. School groups, local organizations and businesses are participating, including a Waterloo marching band composed of band members from East and West high schools. Four awards will be presented to winning entries.

The route begins on Park Avenue, crosses the Cedar River to Washington Street, and back across the river on Fourth Street, ending at Lincoln Park.