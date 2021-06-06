My Waterloo Days returns to 'Rock the Park' beginning Monday

WATERLOO
With the crack of a bat at Riverfront Stadium, the community will begin to “Rock the Park” during My Waterloo Days. The Waterloo Bucks, in partnership with MWD, will be on the diamond for a game beginning at 6:35 p.m. Monday, signaling the start of the seven-day festival.
A full week of festivities is planned Monday through next Sunday, including activities at Lincoln Park and RiverLoop Amphitheater.
“I’m really excited for us to come back together as a community and really celebrate Waterloo. 2020 was rough for everybody, but we got to see how we supported each other, how we were there for family and friends and supported local businesses, how we made it through that difficult time,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street Waterloo executive director.
Spectators are expected to line downtown streets for the MWD parade on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m. School groups, local organizations and businesses are participating, including a Waterloo marching band composed of band members from East and West high schools. Four awards will be presented to winning entries.
The route begins on Park Avenue, crosses the Cedar River to Washington Street, and back across the river on Fourth Street, ending at Lincoln Park.
Most of last year’s MWD activities were canceled in response to COVID-19 concerns, although some events, including a lip-sync battle, were offered online.
The virtual lip sync contest proved so popular that it is returning this year, Rucker said. Participants have sent music video entries to Main Street Waterloo, and the public can begin voting on Monday. The winner will be announced Saturday at the Lincoln Park stage.
Partnerships with downtown businesses and organizations have made several new events possible, including an open mic night at Jamison’s Public House, a beach party at George Wyth State Park, a street party at Screaming Eagle, a movie night, a Waterhawks ski show and a car show.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert Saturday at RiverLoop Amphitheatre, and the Waterloo Community Playhouse will present a performance of their comedy, “Leaving Iowa.”
The Youth Talent Show, the Color Run and arts and crafts vendors will return to My Waterloo Days after several years’ absence, Rucker said.
Discounted admission will be available at a number local of attractions with a My Waterloo Days ticket. Among those are Lost Island Waterpark, the Grout Museum, KW Paintball and Kids, Cars & More.
On Friday and Saturday, Lincoln Park will be the center for activities. Music and family-friendly activities begin at 4 p.m. Friday. Heartless, a Heart tribute band, will perform at 9 p.m. A variety of events and music are planned throughout Saturday. Tickets are required to enter the park, available online for $4 through Tuesday and $3 through Thursday at locations across the city. Tickets are $5 at the gate on Friday and Saturday.
Food and beverage vendors will be on hand. “We’ve got mini doughnuts, funnel cakes, corn dogs – a good variety of food trucks and vendors in tents. We are doing cans only for adult beverages, and all the vendors will follow health department and CDC guidelines,” Rucker explained.
She said the festival is “desperate for volunteers. People can sign up at www.mywaterloodays.org, and there’s a tab they can click that shows what shifts we have available. It would be great to have people get involved as volunteers.”
In 2022, the 40th anniversary of My Waterloo Days will be celebrated. Rucker plans to announce the theme and dates Saturday.
“I think we all need something positive and fun to do, something to celebrate. My Waterloo Days is a great way to celebrate the community,” Rucker added.