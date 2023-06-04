WATERLOO — My Waterloo Days will take over downtown next weekend from Anton’s Garden to Lincoln Park.
The festival will begin Thursday night and continue through early evening next Sunday. For the first time in recent years, the city’s celebration will have no admission cost.
After running it since 2011, Main Street Waterloo passed the torch to Experience Waterloo to plan the event. The revamped fest, now in its 41st year, will have old traditions as well as new activities.
“We wanted to hold onto traditions that were popular that people had some nostalgia around, and we wanted to keep what worked,” Experience Waterloo Executive Director Tavis Hall said. “We wanted to make things fresh, as well, and pivot from taking My Waterloo Days from a community celebration to a community-based festival.”
Hall described the move from a celebration to a festival as having a heavier emphasis on musical acts. On Friday and Saturday, there will be three nationally recognized recording artists — rap and R&B artists Ginuwine and Ying Yang Twins on Friday and alternative rock band Blessid Union of Souls on Saturday.
Hall also said there will be many curated experiences for event-goers.
“There’s just really cool experiences and nuggets in (Lincoln) Park that when folks walk in and walk through, there’s a lot of different points to engage with the event and give it that festival vibe,” he said.
Around Lincoln Park there will be new attractions such as a ferris wheel, a beer garden and a silent DJ for teens, while food booths and Saturday’s street vendors will be returning.
Anton’s Garden at Fourth and Sycamore streets on Saturday will host a “McFun Zone” sponsored by the Soifer Family McDonald’s. There will be free childrens’ games, animal demonstrations by Des Moines’ Blank Park Zoo and a child-friendly carnival. There will also be a kids-only parade at noon following the returning kids’ bike races. Children are encouraged to decorate their bike, scooter or themselves.
The annual My Waterloo Days parade will take place at 6 p.m. Friday. The route will begin at Fourth and Washington streets and end across the Cedar River on the north side of downtown at Fourth and Mulberry streets.
The route has shifted during recent years because of road construction. Part of Park Avenue is closed for bridge replacement.
Hall said the new additions, as well as the free admission, were made possible by multiple sponsorships and partnerships.
He said sponsorships began at $1,000 but did not provide the highest dollar amount. Major sponsors include Veridian Credit Union, the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Tyson Fresh Meats, Lincoln Savings Bank, CUNA Mutual, the University of Northern Iowa, MercyOne Northeast Iowa and Dupaco Community Credit Union.
Lincoln Savings Bank is the admissions sponsor, and made it possible for admission to the event to be free.
“Getting rid of admissions can be a pinch for a festival, but we knew there was value in making this event as accessible as possible,” Hall said, stating in previous years admission was $5 per person. ”If we could minimize that financial burden on our end to residents and attendees, we felt it was important to go ahead and take that step.”
Veridian Credit Union is the presenting sponsor, one of the higher-level patrons, according to Julie Gage, a public relations strategist for the company. She said Veridian believed it could help make the festival “really successful this year.”
“The partnership between My Waterloo Days and Veridian having strong roots in the community and bringing the festival for people to enjoy is what we strive to do when we do sponsorships,” Gage said. “I think this will be a very good event for the Waterloo area this summer.”
Hall said he’s felt a lot of excitement from the community about the event and heard many people are taking off work Friday night to enjoy the festivities.
“I’m a Waterloo kid born and raised here, and I remember it being a real point to come down to My Waterloo Days,” Hall said. “We’re excited to be part of the equation to restore that interest and pride in this event.”
My Waterloo Days schedule
Thursday, June 8
Movies on the Cedar – Riverloop Amphitheater 9 p.m.
Friday, June 9
6 p.m.: My Waterloo Days Parade – Fourth Street, downtown Waterloo from Washington Street to Mulberry Street.
6 p.m.: Food vendors and beer garden opens at Lincoln Park.
7 p.m.: Music begins at Lincoln Park and Anton’s Garden.
2 to 11 p.m.: Ferris wheel ($5 per cart). Free from 2 to 4 p.m.
4 to 9 p.m.: Carnival rides at Anton’s Garden (purchase required.)
7 to 10 p.m.: Teen stage and silent DJ – Corner of East Fourth and Mulberry Streets.
Saturday, June 10
Youth activities at Anton’s Garden
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: McFun Zone – Free games, Blank Park Zoo to You stage show and kids only parade at noon. Decorate your bike or scooter or you.
10 a.m. to noon: Kids bike races.
Noon to 5 p.m.: Pedal cars (purchase required.)
11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Carnival rides (purchase required.)
Lincoln Park
All day until 11:30 p.m.: Food vendors and beer garden.
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Youth Talent Search at Lincoln Park Stage
Noon to 5 p.m.: Bags tournament
11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Street vendors located on East Fourth Street between Mulberry and Lafayette Streets.
2 p.m.: Music begins at Lincoln Park and Anton’s Garden
7 to 10 p.m.: Teen stage and silent DJ on the corner of East Fourth and Mulberry Streets.
Last week I attended the two meet and greets with the Cedar Falls fire chief finalists. I learned a lot about the process and who the candidates had met with. I thank the city for the opportunity to meet the candidates.
I can respect the process of civil service interviews, the public safety director making a recommendation to the mayor, etc., but it seems highly questionable that a governing body, the City Council, charged with approving said appointment has played almost zero role in the process. Only two council members even took time to meet with the finalists. Yet, all will cast a vote on the matter. Talk about making a decision without doing your homework.
Imagine a Supreme Court or cabinet secretary nomination being sent by the president to the Senate and the Senate not holding nomination hearings or taking time to meet with the nominees on Capitol Hill prior to a confirmation vote.
Cedar Falls has a recent history of drama surrounding the public safety department, and the departure of the former chief was less than transparent. The lack of involvement from council members is shocking to me and seems like a dereliction of duty.
One fears that our youth are being taught from kindergarten through graduate school that in the words of Vladimir Lenin, Christianity is a a "medieval mildew." He explained in 1905 how the true revolutionary needed cleansing from the medieval spirit: "The revolutionary proletariat will succeeding in making religion a really private affair, so far as the state is concerned. And in this political system, cleansed of medieval mildew, the proletariat will wage a broad and open struggle for the elimination of economic slavery, the true source of the religious humbugging of mankind."
That was how the early 20th century Bolsheviks viewed religion: medieval mildew, Karl Marx's "opiate of the masses," what Lenin called "spiritual booze."
Monitor discretely any classroom in any government school and don't be surprised or shocked if you encounter echoes of those revolutionists and their followers/successors.
And advocates of government school monopolies are shocked when responsible parents cheer for Iowa's school vouchers. Get over it. The parents are back in charge -- at least for now.
There is one very important question not being asked, or explained for that matter, in regard to the proposed carbon pipelines currently being debated in the state. If these pipelines are allowed to be built and allowed to transport the biproduct of the ethanol industry to sequestration sites in Illinois and North Dakota, what happens to the carbon product after it is delivered to these facilities? This product is delivered under pressure so what type of materials are these facilities made of to withstand that pressure and not leach back into the environment? Are these pipeline proposals really a viable plan to protect the environment and enhance the ethanol processors, or are they really just an elaborate hoax to funnel government subsidies into the bank accounts of these companies? Seriously, what happens to all that pressurized gas once it is pumped into these facilities? Will it leach back into the earth? Will it explode from too much pressure? Is there some sort of vent system to control the pressure, and if there is a vent system where does that gas vent to? Does anyone have answers to these questions? Just curious!
Let's don't forget our friends in Jerusalem. With Israel just celebrating Jerusalem Day, we have to remember Abraham and Sarah were given the keys to watch over Jerusalem for the world. It's Israel's job to make sure all of us on Sarah's side of the family have access to our Temple Mount. I have been fortunate to go up there, so I know Temple Mount's importance for all us on Sarah's side of the family. Without Israel, Jerusalem would not exist. I sign my name as a friend of Israel.
I am compelled to talk about the free-lance shooting massacres in our nation. I am especially keyed on the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. I understand there were 91 police officers in the building, and none were trained to enter a room with an active shooter. As an Army private in 1956, during my 20 weeks of of advanced training, we spent an afternoon training for entering a room with an active shooter.
If our nation had enough money to give this “typewriter jockey” soldier this training in 1956, where is the money now to give something similar to every police force in America, now in our desperate need?
