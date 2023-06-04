Last week I attended the two meet and greets with the Cedar Falls fire chief finalists. I learned a lot about the process and who the candidates had met with. I thank the city for the opportunity to meet the candidates.

I can respect the process of civil service interviews, the public safety director making a recommendation to the mayor, etc., but it seems highly questionable that a governing body, the City Council, charged with approving said appointment has played almost zero role in the process. Only two council members even took time to meet with the finalists. Yet, all will cast a vote on the matter. Talk about making a decision without doing your homework.

Imagine a Supreme Court or cabinet secretary nomination being sent by the president to the Senate and the Senate not holding nomination hearings or taking time to meet with the nominees on Capitol Hill prior to a confirmation vote.

Cedar Falls has a recent history of drama surrounding the public safety department, and the departure of the former chief was less than transparent. The lack of involvement from council members is shocking to me and seems like a dereliction of duty.

Josh Wilson, Cedar Falls