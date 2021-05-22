My Waterloo Days prepares to 'Rock the Park,' announces June 7-13 festivities

WATERLOO — My Waterloo Days plans to "Rock the Park" June 7-13 after COVID-19 concerns caused the annual festival to be postponed last year.
The schedule for a full week of festivities was recently announced. A variety of community events are planned in partnership with the celebration throughout the week.
Lincoln Park downtown is the focus of the festival June 11 and 12. Music and other activities begin at 4 p.m. there June 11. Activities continue all day Saturday.
Tickets are required for entry into the park. They can be purchased online for $4 through June 8, $3 through June 10 at locations across the city and $5 at the gate June 11 and 12.
The My Waterloo Days parade begins at 6:30 p.m. June 11 starting on Park Avenue and crossing the Cedar River towards Washington Street. It will head back across the river along Fourth Street, ending at the park.
Heartless, a Heart tribute band, will headline Music in the Park June 11 starting at 9 p.m. Michael Lefavre Band will begin the music, playing at 4 p.m. and Sushi Roll performs at 6:30 p.m.
On June 12, Fool House, a '90s dance party band, will headline Music in the Park starting at 9:30 p.m. Earlier performers are Hartsmith at 3 p.m., Dead Presidents at 5 p.m. and Avey Grouws Band at 7 p.m.
Lincoln Park will host the family fun zone June 11 and a variety of activities for children and adults June 12. Those include arts and crafts, a kids bike race, a youth talent show and a bags tournament. A 9 a.m. color run beginning at Lincoln Park will get festivities started June 12.
The family fun zone will move to the Riverloop Amphitheatre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Between the two days the fun zone will include a range of activities such as inflatables, Gameliner, Hurling Hatchets, a balloon artist, face painting, rock painting and more.
The amphitheater will also be the site of Movies on the Cedar on June 10, when "School of Rock" will be showing at about 9 p.m., and a performance by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony starting at 7 p.m. June 12.
Several new events are planned for My Waterloo Days, including a car show at noon June 12 on East Fourth Street and a pool tournament at BJ's Bar & Billiards, 110 Ida St., at noon June 13. An online lip sync battle that people can vote on throughout the week featuring local leaders and celebrities will return after debuting as a virtual event last year.
A number of community events are being done in partnership with the celebration, including a Waterloo Exchange Club-sponsored scavenger hunt happening throughout the week. A June 7 Waterloo Bucks baseball game, a golf outing at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course on June 8, a June 9 open mic night at Jameson's Public House and a street party outside of Screaming Eagle on June 10 are among other events promoted by the festival. There's also a mountain bike ride starting at SingleSpeed Brewing, a George Wyth beach party, Waterloo Community Playhouse performances, a softball tournament, the Waterloo Urban Farmers Market, a darts tournament and a Waterhawks Ski Show planned at various times.
Discounted admission will be available during the week at a number of attractions for those with a My Waterloo Days ticket. Among those are Lost Island Water Park, the Grout Museum, KW Paintball, and Kids, Cars & More.
Find more information online about My Waterloo Days at mywaterloodays.org.