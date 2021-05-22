My Waterloo Days prepares to 'Rock the Park,' announces June 7-13 festivities

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln Park will host the family fun zone June 11 and a variety of activities for children and adults June 12. Those include arts and crafts, a kids bike race, a youth talent show and a bags tournament. A 9 a.m. color run beginning at Lincoln Park will get festivities started June 12.

The family fun zone will move to the Riverloop Amphitheatre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Between the two days the fun zone will include a range of activities such as inflatables, Gameliner, Hurling Hatchets, a balloon artist, face painting, rock painting and more.

The amphitheater will also be the site of Movies on the Cedar on June 10, when "School of Rock" will be showing at about 9 p.m., and a performance by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony starting at 7 p.m. June 12.

Several new events are planned for My Waterloo Days, including a car show at noon June 12 on East Fourth Street and a pool tournament at BJ's Bar & Billiards, 110 Ida St., at noon June 13. An online lip sync battle that people can vote on throughout the week featuring local leaders and celebrities will return after debuting as a virtual event last year.