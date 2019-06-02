WATERLOO — This year’s My Waterloo Days will tie dye the city with a mix of old and new colors.
Monday kicks off the 38th annual celebration with the theme “Groovy ’Loo.” Jessica Rucker, executive director of Main Street Waterloo, said a committee decided on the theme to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock — perfect for incorporating a variety of music and events.
Vendors, music, People in the Park and the parade are still on the docket beginning Monday and running through next Sunday. Expanded from a weekend event, this year’s festivities will include new activities and businesses.
As a new addition, Maxx Rentals will host a beach party Tuesday at George Wyth State Park with games, activities, beach volleyball and discount rentals with My Waterloo Days passes. On Wednesday, the equipment rental company also will provide a guided kayak trip down the Cedar River to the Waterloo Boat House in time for the Waterloo Bucks game at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the game will be $1 off with MWD passes.
Rucker said the expansion is the result of feedback received about past My Waterloo Days celebrations.
“We listened to the community and tried to reach out to the community,” Rucker said.
Another change ushered in this year is the switch from admission buttons to passes, which are $3 and can be purchased at various locations including Main Street Waterloo and local stores including Casey’s General Stores, Hy-Vee and Kwik Star. Throughout the week, MWD passes offer discounts at local businesses and attractions.
Other events include a golf tournament Thursday at the Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course and a screening of “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at RiverLoop Amphitheatre that evening.
You have free articles remaining.
People in the Park kicks off at 4 p.m. Friday with food and music. Local bands Above Ground and Never the Less will provide music throughout the afternoon and Diamond Empire Band will close out the evening.
Also Friday, the parade begins downtown at 6:30 p.m. Floats and marching bands will travel down Park Avenue, over Washington and back down Fourth Street. Different organizations, businesses and schools will be represented during the parade as well.
A 5K Color run will begin downtown at 9 a.m. Saturday along with food, music, a bags tournament and a bike race for children 3 to 11 years old. Beginning at noon, Lincoln Park will host five more live bands with tunes from heavy metal to blues and classic rock.
At 6 p.m. Sunday, June 9, the Waterhawks alumni ski team will perform at Eagle Lake in Evansdale, and at 7:30 p.m. the Cedar Valley CourtKings will compete against the Eagan Bulldogs at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Admission is half price with a MWD pass.
Ruckers said the event relies on community members to help with activities and needs around 400 volunteers this year. Volunteers help with everything from setting up and tearing down to posting notices of streets closing for the parade. Ruckers said despite the challenge of finding volunteers, there are always people willing to help.
“This event would not be able to happen without volunteers,” she said.
The full list of times, events and locations where passes can be purchased can be found at www.mywaterloodays.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.