WATERLOO — My Waterloo Days, presented by Veridian Credit Union and powered by Experience Waterloo, announced its festival schedule.
The four-day event will take place in downtown Waterloo June 8-11. The event is free.
The event kicks off at 9 p.m. on June 8 with Movies on The Cedar at Riverloop Amphiteater where there will be a showing of ‘Wakanda Forever.’
Thursday, June 8
Movies on the Cedar – Riverloop Amphitheater 9 p.m.
Friday, June 9
- 6 p.m.: My Waterloo Days Parade – Fourth Street, downtown Waterloo from Washington Street to Mulberry Street.
- 6 p.m.: Food vendors and beer garden opens at Lincoln Park.
- 7 p.m.: Music begins at Lincoln Park and Anton’s Garden.
- 2 to 11 p.m.: Ferris wheel ($5 per cart). Free from 2 to 4 p.m.
- 4 to 9 p.m.: Carnival rides at Anton’s Garden (purchase required.)
- 7 to 10 p.m.: Teen stage and silent DJ – Corner of East Fourth and Mulberry Streets.
People are also reading…
Saturday, June 10
Youth activities at Anton’s Garden
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: McFun Zone – Free games, Blank Park Zoo to You stage show and kids only parade at noon. Decorate your bike or scooter or you.
- 10 a.m. to noon: Kids bike races.
- Noon to 5 p.m.: Pedal cars (purchase required.)
- 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Carnival rides (purchase required.)
Lincoln Park
- All day until 11:30 p.m.: Food vendors and beer garden.
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Bill Riley Talent Youth Talent Search at Lincoln Park Stage
- Noon to 5 p.m.: Bags tournament
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Street vendors located on East Fourth Street between Mulberry and Lafayette Streets.
- 2 p.m.: Music begins at Lincoln Park and Anton’s Garden
- 7 to 10 p.m.: Teen stage and silent DJ on the corner of East Fourth and Mulberry Streets.
- 9 p.m.: Fireworks.
Sunday, June 11
Anton’s Garden
- Noon to 2 p.m.: Blues and Brunch with Kevin Burt.
- Noon to 4 p.m.: Car Show and Shine.