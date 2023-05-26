WATERLOO — My Waterloo Days, presented by Veridian Credit Union and powered by Experience Waterloo, announced its festival schedule.

The four-day event will take place in downtown Waterloo June 8-11. The event is free.

The event kicks off at 9 p.m. on June 8 with Movies on The Cedar at Riverloop Amphiteater where there will be a showing of ‘Wakanda Forever.’