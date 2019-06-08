WATERLOO --- Volunteers gated off Fourth Street Friday in preparation for My Waterloo Days festivities.
Vendors hoisted tent coverings and dug poles in the ground as they set up booths. Steam floated from food trucks and musicians tuned their instruments as tie-dye shirts dotted Lincoln Park.
“I’m looking forward to a lot of people to come out and enjoy the downtown, this is our city; I’m proud of Waterloo,” said Maggie Elliott, sitting on a bench enjoying the music.
People in the Park kicked off Friday with local band Above Ground as lawn chairs were opened on the grass. Face painting and tie die-making stations colored the park.
The U.S. Air Force State Farm, Marcus Theatres and Quota organizations had tents.
“It’s grown little by little in the times I’ve been here,” said Marge Maurer from Quota, a non-profit service organization in the community.
This was their third year at My Waterloo Days and last year they passed out around 150 books.
“Now this is two days, it’ll probably be more,” said Mary Sandberg said, also running the booth.
A new vendor, Wild Bills, offered old-fashioned soda in mugs.
“(I’m looking forward to) meeting people and seeing what all (MWD) has to offer,” said Des Moines resident Levi Fahlenkamp, who helped run the stand.
Orange sparks flew as Andy Mills hammered a searing piece of metal into a lollipop shape. He’s crafted them at the festival for five years.
“I like seeing the kids,” Mills said, “I just come down here and entertain kids.”
People lined Fourth Street and Park Avenue hours before the parade Friday evening, which came in full swing with flags flying, fire trucks and marching bands.
Grand Marshal was Kevin Dill, former executive director of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs.
Main Street Waterloo director, Jessica Rucker, said this year’s parade saw more entries.
Candy lined the streets as cheer teams danced by, pom-poms waving. The Union Missionary Baptist Church Crusaders drill team pounded drums and stomped through the streets.
Waterloo Community schools were represented in school colors; Friendship Village residents greeted the crowd with pinwheels and beads.
The Waterloo Black Hawks rolled through with hockey sticks and roller blades, and a flag bearer ushered in the Sidecar Coffee band.
The parade came full circle, ending at Lincoln Park where returning My Waterloo Days artist Never the Less performed '80s pop rock.
A new addition this year was the carry over of People in the Park to Saturday, with vendors and more bands.
“(We’re) testing the waters,” Rucker said about whether they would keep it a two-day event in the future.
