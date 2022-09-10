My Waterloo Days changes leadership

WATERLOO — The baton has been handed off for the ownership of My Waterloo Days.

Main Street Waterloo’s Jessica Rucker transferred the event to Experience Waterloo’s Tavis Hall on Friday afternoon.

Main Street Waterloo has run the festival since 2011 but Rucker said she’s turning it over to broaden it outside of downtown Waterloo. The main events will remain in downtown surrounding Lincoln Park, off of Franklin Street.

The event is sporting a new logo and a re-created version of the 1981 music video “You’re My Waterloo.”

Hall said there’s no announcements yet regarding the event other than the dates for 2023, which are June 7 to 11.

“This is an exciting time … and an opportunity to further help promote and advance the Waterloo experience,” he said.

Main Street Waterloo will still help Experience Waterloo with the logistics.

Hall said the organization is meeting with committee members for the vision of the event. The committee is made up of a “swath” of people, he said, including city employees, retirees and community members.

To visit the festival’s new page or watch the new music video, go to mywaterloodays.com.