WATERLOO — Pride and community engagement swelled this weekend during My Waterloo Days, which provided fun for young and old.

People converged on downtown for events, from a movie Thursday night at the Riverloop Amphitheater to the parade on Fourth Street Friday evening to the music, carnival rides and other activities that followed throughout the weekend. This was the 41st annual My Waterloo Days.

What made the festival special this time for Mimi Coenen was how accessible it was for everyone.

“This year is all free admission, so we are all-inclusive with My Waterloo Days,” said the 35-year Waterloo resident, a volunteer coordinator for the weekend. During recent decades, parts of the festivities had an entry fee.

“The goal is to bring all sides of the area together and allow people to come in, see all the live music, enjoy all the food,” said Coenen. “And we love that the kids have a lot of activities. We just want all the families to have a great time.”

This year’s parade had a record number of participants with 99 entries. Led by the East High School Junior ROTC, local businesses, political figures, community organizations, and the Waterloo high schools’ marching band paraded down the street lined with people.

The parade route was streamlined due to bridge construction that closed Park Avenue. Floats made their way down Fourth Street, starting near the Washington Street overpass and stretching to Mulberry Street on the south side of Lincoln Park.

Over the course of the weekend, the East Fourth Street corridor was the center of festivities. Anton’s Garden and Lincoln Park were home to food, vendors, carnival rides and an array of live music acts. Nationally known artists Ginuwine and Ying Yang Twins performed Friday while Blessid Union of Souls took the stage Saturday.

“The atmosphere is electric,” Coenen said. “We have the best weather, and with the bands we have this year, we have no cover bands. It’s all the actual artists.”

Besides the entertainment, My Waterloo Days also provided opportunities for local businesses to engage with the community.

Sani Durdzic, owner of Macarons by Sani, set out a table along the parade route Friday selling some of her handcrafted treats. Originally from Bosnia, she has been a Waterloo resident for 23 years.

“(My Waterloo Days) brings a lot of people out, and people get to discover small businesses,” she said. “Not a lot of people know about us, but when My Waterloo Days happens, people get to see that we have a macaron shop around.”

While the weekend featured classic favorites like the kids bike races, car show and bags tournament, a number of exciting new attractions were also brought into the mix.

Renowned artist Paco Rosic invited the public to witness a live mural painting Saturday. A Ferris wheel was also erected in Lincoln Park, taking guests for a ride in the sky until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Saturday night ended with a colorful bang — or rather, a lot of them. The University of Northern Iowa sponsored the fireworks show that highlighted the last night of the festival.

Festivities continue at noon Sunday in the Anton’s Garden area. Blues and Brunch with musician Kevin Burt will go until 2 p.m. The Car Show and Shine goes until 4 p.m.

