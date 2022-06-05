My Waterloo Days celebrates 40th anniversary will full slate of activities, June 6-12

WATERLOO — There will be plenty to celebrate at the 40th anniversary My Waterloo Days, which begins Monday with a Bucks baseball game and continues through June 12.

It’s been 40 years since the first My Waterloo Days festival. This year, organizers are continuing to celebrate the diverse culture and variety of activities in the community, said Jessica Rucker, executive director at Main Street Waterloo.

“We really took that into account as we planned the activities and band lineup for My Waterloo Days. We are partnering with other organizations in the community to have something going on all week under our umbrella,” she explained.

This year’s theme is “We Are Waterloo.” Tickets are $3 in advance from local businesses for activities Friday and Saturday in Lincoln Park or $5 at the gate. Wristbands will be required to purchase beer. Food vendors will accept cash.

Rucker described the festival as a “staple in our community for 40 years. It brings everyone together to celebrate Waterloo. We need to be proud of what our community has to offer and the people in our community. We want to fly our ‘W’ flag and be excited about all the amazing things happening here.”

First up is the Waterloo Bucks baseball game at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium at 6:35 p.m. Monday. From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, an MWD Beach Party will take place at George Wyth State Park Beach. A mountain bike ride will set off from Greenbelt Lake on Martin Road at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Screaming Street Party starts at 7:30 p.m. outside the Screaming Eagle American Bar & Grill. Evan Stock will perform. Gates open at 8 p.m. for free Cinema on the Cedar at the RiverLoop Amphitheatre in downtown Waterloo. The movie, “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” begins at 9 p.m. or dusk.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday in downtown Waterloo. “We’re still finalizing the route because of road construction, but it will still go down Fourth Street,” Rucker said.

Friday’s activities begin at 4 p.m. with the Craft & Vendor Fair and Family Fun Zone, which close at 8 p.m. The beer garden will be open at 4 p.m.

Live music is from 4 p.m. to midnight in Lincoln Park. Featured bands are Birdchild, Kapital Sound and Pop Rocks, described as “the ultimate dance party rock band,” Rucker said.

On Saturday, activities include a Color Run, car show, kids’ bike race, the Craft and Vendor Show, Family Fun Zone, a bags tournament and a sanctioned My Waterloo Days Bill Riley Talent Search.

“That’s brand new for us. First place from each category will win prizes and be able to compete at the Iowa State Fair,” Rucker explained.

Music in Lincoln Park begins at 3:15 p.m. with Kevin Burt followed by Bitter Sweet Nation, The Southern Express Band and The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute.

A softball tournament and pool tournament are on the schedule, and the Waterhawks will perform at Eagle Lake in Evansdale at 6 p.m. Sunday.

For a complete listing, to volunteer or to get more information on advance tickets, go to mywaterloodays.org.

