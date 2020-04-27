My Waterloo Days cancels 2020 festival due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- The annual My Waterloo Days community festival has fallen victim to COVID-19.

The festival planning committee announced it was canceling the event, which was slated for June 1-7, to ensure community safety during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"After much consideration and discussion, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 My Waterloo Days," the committee said in a news release Monday. "The safety of our community members, local businesses, and those who attend the event has always been our main focus.

"My Waterloo Days involves a great deal of preparation, and due to the interference in planning that COVID-19 has caused, we felt as though it would be irresponsible for us to continue to move forward with the event," the announcement continued.

This year was the 40th anniversary for My Waterloo Days, a festival started in 1981 to showcase Waterloo's parks and celebrate the city's diversity.

The planned "Rock the Park" theme will be postponed until June 7-13, 2021.