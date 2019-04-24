CEDAR FALLS — When Leila Masinovic began attending the University of Northern Iowa in the fall, she joined the Muslim Students Association — and through that organization found she was in a place she belonged.
The freshman gives the credit for that to MSA president and graduating senior Nadir Khan.
“If it wasn’t for Nadir, I wouldn’t feel like UNI was a home,” Masinovic said.
So an upcoming MSA banquet, which will celebrate Khan and three other seniors from the group, will be bittersweet.
“We’re saying goodbye, but also hello to our future,” she said.
“Celebrating Identities: The Banquet,” presented by MSA, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the Maucker Union Ballroom on UNI’s campus.
The public is invited for a free meal from Mirch Masala Grill and fellowship with members of MSA and the wider community.
“This group is so close to my heart, and I see the same dedication in others,” Khan said. “Honestly, this is the best year of MSA.”
Khan helped grow the decades-old group from a wide range of countries, and organized and publicized outreach programs to introduce Islam to the Cedar Valley with events like “Islam 101,” as well as interfaith events like “A Rabbi, A Pastor and an Imam: Stronger Together.”
CEDAR FALLS — To someone who isn’t Muslim, or doesn’t know anyone who practices Islam, the c…
The group also partnered with the Northern Iowa Student Government, the Center for Multicultural Education and Masjid Al-Noor Islamic Center, what Khan called “the three strong pillars of MSA.”
“In 2015, there was a lot of resistance to joining with other groups, and there was division and opposition,” Khan said. “Now, this group is very diverse — each person in this group is involved in outside groups. ... We’re making the connections.”
For his and the group’s efforts, “Stronger Together” won a Student Organization Program of Distinction award from UNI, while MSA was named Student Organization of the Year.
CEDAR FALLS – The University of Northern Iowa recognized students during the Student Leaders…
“We need to brag about it,” Khan said of the banquet’s purpose.
UNI junior and MSA member Farhan Amjad said the group will now look to evolve and stay relevant.
“We can partner up with different religions and go for a much wider audience,” Amjad said. “The more we can expand, the more knowledge we can provide.”
“We’re building more bridges,” Masinovic added.
And that’s why the senior sendoff will be tough, she said.
“A lot of amazing brains are leaving,” she said.
Khan is proud of what he’s accomplished, though he’s just starting to understand it’s over.
“It is actually hitting me right now — in a good way,” Khan said. “This is a quality of a good leader: At some point, you need to move on.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.