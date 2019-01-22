WATERLOO — A public hearing is scheduled this week on a zoning request for an Islamic day ca…

Help out

Financial contributions for construction of the Little Stars Childcare Center can be made online at gofundme.com by searching "Community day care for/from Iowans." Donation checks can also be sent to the Islamic Foundation of Iowa, 330 South St., Waterloo, IA 50701. More information is available at the foundation's website ifiowa.net, including contact information under the "About Us" tab.

Editor's note: The Courier cannot verify the authenticity of any online fundraiser; please research before donating.