WATERLOO — As its new child care center is taking shape on West Ridgeway Avenue, the Islamic Foundation of Iowa is seeking contributions to fully fund the facility’s construction.
Work got underway in June and is continuing on the interior of the 6,400-square-foot building, located on the north side of Ridgeway between Martin Road and Greyhound Drive.
The Waterloo-based Muslim group has already raised more than half of the estimated $700,000 needed to complete the project. But organizers hope the larger Cedar Valley community will join the fundraising effort for the final $300,000.
Little Stars Childcare Center will be a nonprofit organization with a capacity to serve 65 to 70 infants through 5-year-olds. Slots may also be available to provide before- and after-school care for older children. Organizers envision a center that will expand options for anyone with child care needs.
“It’s open to everybody,” said Cheryl Bogardus, a foundation member who has been involved with the center’s planning. “There’s not going to be any Islamic teaching. It’s not going to be religiously oriented at all.”
The Islamic Foundation, which is based at 330 South St., is one of several Muslim groups in the Cedar Valley. It has owned the 8.25-acre site along Ridgeway since 2005 and has primarily used the land for soccer games in the past. Organizers decided to build the center to help address the shortage of child care in the Cedar Valley.
“There’s just not enough,” said Bogardus. “We were thinking of a way to give back, to help the community.”
Four age-specific child care rooms are included in the building along with a reception area near the east-facing entryway, an office, conference room and kitchen. Rooms and hallways are defined by the lumber studs that have been installed. A minimal amount of drywall has been hung and workers are completing the building’s heating, cooling and ventilating system.
Windows and doors are in place, as are the vinyl siding and brick facing on the building’s exterior.
Along with financial contributions, foundation members have participated in developing the building plans and provided some of the construction labor.
“Our goal is to have it finished by the beginning of the next school year,” said Bogardus, noting the foundation is preparing to hire a center director.
There are future phases of development planned on the property once the child care center is complete. Those include a soccer field, community center, school and mosque. Currently, the group meets at the South Street facility.
