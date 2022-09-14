Musician, TikTok star performing at Wartburg

WAVERLY — Tai Verdes, most known through TikTok, will headline a concert in Wartburg College's Levick Arena on Oct. 8.

Verdes worked at a Verizon store when he started his ascent to No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart. His debut album, "TV," included several of last year's viral hits, including "Stuck in the Middle" and "A-O-K."

This year he's had two new singles, "Last dAy oN EaRTh" and "sheluvme" which were released before his second album, "HDTV" which is out later this month.

Running Lights, a pop trio from New York City, will be the opening act for Verdes. They have a significant YouTube following. The group signed with IDAP Music in 2018. The brothers have also worked with artists like Akon, Sean Kingston and the Night Game.

The concert is sponsored by Entertainment ToKnight, a student-run organization that brings social, cultural and educational opportunities to Wartburg.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Verdes will begin at 9 p.m. and opener Running Lights will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at wartburg.edu/large-event.