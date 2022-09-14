 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Musician, TikTok star performing at Wartburg

  • 0
TaiVerdes.jpg

Tai Verdes will perform at Wartburg College in Waverly on Oct. 8.

 Courtesy of Wartburg College

WAVERLY — Tai Verdes, most known through TikTok, will headline a concert in Wartburg College's Levick Arena on Oct. 8.

Verdes worked at a Verizon store when he started his ascent to No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart. His debut album, "TV," included several of last year's viral hits, including "Stuck in the Middle" and "A-O-K."

This year he's had two new singles, "Last dAy oN EaRTh" and "sheluvme" which were released before his second album, "HDTV" which is out later this month.

Running Lights, a pop trio from New York City, will be the opening act for Verdes. They have a significant YouTube following. The group signed with IDAP Music in 2018. The brothers have also worked with artists like Akon, Sean Kingston and the Night Game.

The concert is sponsored by Entertainment ToKnight, a student-run organization that brings social, cultural and educational opportunities to Wartburg.

People are also reading…

Doors open at 7 p.m. Verdes will begin at 9 p.m. and opener Running Lights will take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and available at wartburg.edu/large-event

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This cool blue mineral was found in the heat of a volcano

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News