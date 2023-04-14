CEDAR FALLS — More than 40 people auditioned earlier this month for roles in “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” the summer musical at Cedar Falls Community Theatre.

“It’s been fun to cast the show, but agonizing, too, because we can’t use all of the talented people in the area who came to auditions. We need about 24 people, but it depends on how full we want the chorus – and that drives the show like a Greek chorus,” said Greg Holt.

This is Holt’s first show as CFCT’s new executive director. He’ll also direct his first production on the Oster Regent Theatre stage when the musical runs June 9-18. Based on Victor Hugo’s classic novel, it’s the tale of Quasimodo, the hunchback bell ringer confined to Norte Dame who yearns for the outside world, and includes a sweeping score from the original Disney movie.

The show fits nicely into a 2023-24 season filled with bold stories and courageous characters, said Holt. “Outrageous Outcasts” is the theme, not only because it describes characters and situations in upcoming productions, “but because we can all relate to wanting to belong and be connected to our community,” he explained.

His first season at CFCT, Holt explained, “is filled with possibilities. I like having things to look forward to and plan for. The process is fun for me, as much as the journey. I’m looking forward to the whole season. These are shows I’m excited about – a lot of diversity and something for everybody, shows that suit a wide range of tastes.”

Flex ticket packages are available now; individual tickets go on sale to the public May 8.

Mark Fakler will direct “Fame The Musical Jr.,” Aug. 3-6. The high-energy coming-of-age story will showcase some of the Cedar Valley’s talented young dancers and actors. Fakler, a CFCT veteran, played Joseph in last year’s “Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Often described as “the funniest farce ever,” the classic “Noises Off” will be performed Oct. 6-15, directed by Holt and Michelle Rathe. The play-within-a-play features a manic cast of actors rehearsing a flop with a behind-the-curtain look at love, lies and deceit, with lots of slamming doors.

Kim Groninga will direct Harry Connick Jr.’s “The Happy Elf,” Dec. 1-10. In the holiday musical, Eubie the Elf is stuck checking naughty-nice lists for Santa until he decides to visit the unhappy town of Bluesville. He wants to make a whole town of naughty children nice in just one day.

“There is a lot of jazz music in the show, and it introduces one of Santa’s elves who wants to bring happiness and goodness to a town. It’s never been done in this area, and it’s a fun show. It can be hard to find a new Christmas show, so it’s nice to have one that’s new and different,” Holt said.

“The Book Club Play” opens the 2024 season Feb. 2-11, directed by Karen Mitchell. The smash-hit comedy is about a cherished book club that becomes the focus of a documentary film. As club members discuss literature, these friends start reading between the lines with side-splitting results.

Kristin Teig Torres will direct the season-ending “The Rat Pack Lounge,” March 15-24. In the musical, God sends Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. back to earth for some unfinished business. “God tells Frank there’s one gig he forgot to do. Like in ‘Heaven Can Wait,’ the guys pop into whatever bodies are available at the time, so they don’t look like themselves,” Holt said. “The show is filled with classic songs, and we’re hoping to get a local celebrity to play the voice of God.”

For ticket information call (319) 277-5283, go online to MyCFCT.org, email manager@mycfct.org, or go to the Oster Regent box office at 103 Main St.

