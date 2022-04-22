Musical drama on May 1 continues Easter season at First Baptist Church

WATERLOO – Easter is more than a single day. It is a sacred season, says the Rev. Carol Teare, music and drama ministry director at First Baptist Church.

“I thought, ‘How can we continue the joy?’ It doesn’t end with Easter. After the challenges of the pandemic for the past two years, the church and choir were ready to unite and work toward an inspiring goal,” Teare said.

That inspiration has been found in the Pepper Choplin musical drama, “Once Upon A Tree.” The spring show will be presented at 10:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 1 in the sanctuary at First Baptist Church, 434 Baltimore St. Admission is free.

About 60 performers – singers, actors and liturgical dancers – will perform in the drama, an instrumental compilation of music and dialogue. There will be 45 voices in the adult and children’s choir, an orchestral ensemble and 14 congregation members, directed by Teare.

The Easter season actually culminates on Pentecost, Teare explained, the day the disciples received the Holy Spirit after the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Christ. It is celebrated 50 days or the seventh Sunday after Easter. In the Bible, Jesus spent 40 days on Earth before he ascended, and there were 10 more days before the day of Pentecost. This year, Pentecost falls on Sunday, June 5.

Choplin composed the choral drama based on evangelist Luke, who devotes his life to telling the story of Jesus: “What tale of human love could ever be told, what song could compare with the one I hold?”

“This one is definitely a favorite of the choir and myself. It’s very dramatic and has beautifully written melodies and harmonies,” Teare explained. “We wanted to do something that will bring hope and life into the lives of the congregation and, I hope, the community. We’re sharing this story in a fresh, new way.”

Featured roles include the Rev. Jon Singer as Jesus, Charles Stilwill as Luke the Evangelist, Susan Price as Mary Magdalene, Toby Teare as Pontius Pilate and Dave Schlette as Judas. The remaining disciples will be portrayed by Leonard Harmon, Marshall Walker, Bob Jenkins, Steve Harty, Dakota Hoeppner, Andrew Nielsen, Larry Moser, Sebastian Price, Karl Zondo, Max Lange, and Chris Iehl. Roman guards will be played by Dwayne Price and Rye Lange.

Liturgical dancers are Sophie Lange, Lily Stanford, Bijou Zondo and Taylor Newman. The instrumental ensemble features Randall Harlow on piano, violist Cara Lockard on violin, cellist Jesse Luke, trombonist Jason Andriano and percussionist Matt Andreini.

Rehearsals began in January. Teare described the process as being equally as important as the performances. “There’s the process of learning, taking this story into your heart and then having it come out of your mouth and express the beauty and drama in the story. “

She has been gratified that performers have risen to the occasion. “I’m incredibly proud of everyone. We have so many talented people sharing everything they have, their talents and gifts, to make this happen.”

