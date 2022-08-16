Musica Ficta at Overman Park Tuesday night for August Ensembles

CEDAR FALLS -- The Musica Ficta Brass and Percussion Ensemble, led by Jim Vaux, will perform Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in Overman Park.

This is the third of five programs offered in the August Ensembles concert series, sponsored by the Friends of Cedar Falls Band.

Other programs in the series will include the Sugar Daddys Big Band, led by David Smith, Aug. 23; and the California Sax Quartet, led by Denise Lawrence, Aug.30.

Admission is free. There is street and lot parking, handicapped accessibility and restrooms.

Concert-goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for comfort. In case of rain, concerts may be delayed or cancelled.

For further information, call (319) 266-1253, or online at www.cedarnet.org/cfband, or FaceBook.