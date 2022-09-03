Music topic of first Keep on Learning series of 2022-23 year

WAVERLY -- Wartburg College music faculty will explore the art of listening during the college's first Keep on Learning community education series of 2022-23 beginning Thursday, Sept. 8.

Rebecca Nederhiser, conductor of the Wartburg Community Symphony; Karen Black, the Rudi Inselmann Endowed Professor in Organ; Lee Nelson, the Zahn Chair in Choral Conducting; and Jeff DeSeriere, interim director of bands, will explore a different genre of music each week.

Classes continue Sept. 15, 22 and 29 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.

Advance registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $40 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.

Other topics offered in the fall portion of the series will include "Cemeteries: Our 'Silent Cities'" by history professor Terry Lindell and "The Art of Storytelling" by retired educator Kris Meyer.

The Keep on Learning series is sponsored by Waverly Health Center. The Wartburg Alumni & Parent Engagement Office coordinates Keep on Learning with the assistance of a volunteer committee. For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or visit www.wartburg.edu/kol.