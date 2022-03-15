Music therapy expert to offer workshop at Wartburg College

WAVERLY -- Barbara Wheeler will offer a workshop about research in music therapy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27 in Whitehouse Business Center Room 116 on the Wartburg College campus.

Cost for Iowa Chapter of Music Therapists members is $15 for non-members can register for $35. Wartburg students, faculty and staff are free and should contact Alpha Woodward to register. Visit https://bit.ly/3KoDlI6 to register. A Zoom link is available for those who are unable to attend in person.

Wheeler is one of the foremost presenters and researchers in the world of music therapy. She will share her expertise in research design, methodology and techniques during the program.

