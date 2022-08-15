Music ministry: Gospel artist Rodney Richardson determined to persevere in face of obstacles

WATERLOO — Gospel singer Rodney Richardson’s career is about to pick up some momentum. Richardson, whose stage name is “Reborn Rich,” has two singles that soon will be released through online streaming services.

Later this month, he starts classes in the digital mass media program at Hawkeye Community College. In December, his gospel album, “414A,” will be released.

At the same time, he is facing a series of personal difficulties that could undo his accomplishments and career plans. The owner of Rich Son Records, a debut platform for emerging artists, Richardson presented his business plan for a small business loan last week on the same day he was in court fighting an eviction notice.

“Everything is on the line,” said Richardson, a Rockford, Ill., native who has lived in Waterloo since 2005. “I have faith in God, and I believe he has led me in this direction. I want my music to help people. I’m aware of the trials and tribulations we all go through, and we’re supposed to help one another and lean on each other, or everything will fall.”

Richardson was left struggling financially in the wake of the pandemic. When businesses shut down two years ago, he was no longer able to work on recordings with clients, particularly because singing in close quarters could spread the virus. His income dropped precipitously, and he fell behind on his rent. He didn’t qualify for the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program.

Now he is determined to persevere in face of his financial obstacles.

Richardson grew up in church singing gospel music and spirituals and learned to play keyboards, guitar and drums. His mother, the Rev. Ella Richardson, is pastor, founder and CEO of New Birth Kingdom Pentecostal Deliverance Church in Rockford, Ill.

But at some point as he grew older, he drifted away from both biblical teachings and music and made some poor choices. He served seven months for driving under the influence of alcohol at Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility, where he connected with Chaplain Joe Pranito. Pranito reignited Richardson’s faith, and the inmate ended up as his assistant chaplain.

Richardson recorded his first single, “Promise,” at Mount Pleasant, which has a recording studio he helped set up for inmates. The Courier requested an interview Pranito, but he was unable to comment at press time.

“I’d lost my way. I had to find my way back to God,” Richardson explained.

“Being inside, being incarcerated, made me think about who I wanted to be and helped me get back to God’s message. He is the one. My spirit has a heightened sense of responsibility to myself, to my family and to everyone around me to show compassion.”

Finding self-expression through music, he said, and working with aspiring artists is rewarding.

“I think it helps steer people away from violence. You can work out aggressions and get the outbursts out by channeling them into music.”

His gospel album title, “414A,” may read like an address. It actually means “For Once and For All,” Richardson said, which speaks to his soul. He composed the music and lyrics, played the instruments and produced and recorded 15 songs for the album.

Richardson wants to pre-sell at least 200 albums in a “Save Our Voices” campaign to keep his studio afloat and “save this music ministry. Being able to put God’s message into words and into songs and to use music as a tool to help others, that’s what I want to do.”

On Sept. 17, he’ll perform at the Eastside Ministerial Alliance’s African American Festival from 11 to 7 p.m. The festival will take place at the restored railroad boxcar on the African American Historical and Cultural Museum at East Fourth and Adams streets.

For more information or to order the album, visit www.richsonrecords.com or call (319) 252-7389.