CEDAR FALLS – Live performers at College Hill Arts Festival will provide more than background music for the outdoor gallery of artists on Friday and Saturday.
Music is integral to the festival, says Mary-Sue Bartlett, CHAF co-chair.
The 41st annual event takes place on the lawn at 23rd and College streets. Hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Juried artwork by 75 artists will be featured, including ceramics, wood, jewelry, painting, sculpture, glass, mixed media and photography.
A performing arts stage will be up and running throughout the festival.
“People enjoy the music, people expect it, and it’s part of what brings them out. Music adds to the enjoyment,” she said.
Music begins at noon Friday. Honey Jack, a two-piece acoustic show featuring local artists, will be on stage from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. Their music is described as “rockin’ 90s roots, mixing in a fresh take on classic blues.”
HMS Marimba Band follows at 2:45 p.m. The Heartland Marimba Ensemble performs in Iowa and the Midwest. Their music spans many genres, including classic, tango, jazz, Americana, holiday favorites, ragtime and more.
At 4:15 p.m., the Ramblers take the stage. The band’s set list is a blend of rootsy Americana and swamp rock. Members are guitarist Scott Gallagher, Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame guitarist and keyboard player Dave Christopherson, Denny McCabe on drums and Ed Narigon on bass.
Zoot & Newt will close out Friday’s music beginning at 5:30 p.m. The four-piece group features Zoot and Newt with Joel Hundley on drums/vocals and Matt Hoffman on bass/vocals.
On Saturday, the UNI Suzuki School will be on stage from 10 to 11 a.m. At 11:15, The Enablers will play music by such greats as Bill Monroe, Bob Wills and Asleep at the Wheel, as well as their own original tunes. Members are Scott Gallagher and Raldo Schneider on guitar, Rush Cleveland on banjo, Marcy Schneider and Denyce Gallagher on fiddles, Dutch De Boer on harmonica and Jim Stout on bass.
Orquesta Alto Maiz, the popular Latin-jazz-dance band, will wrap up the afternoon with their set from 2 to 5 p.m. Orquesta plays a range of Latin musical styles and Latin-jazz standards. The band has performed nationally and internationally since 1986.
There is no admission charge to attend the festival, and parking is free.
Food and beverage vendors will be on the grounds.
