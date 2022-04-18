Music, dance and family at center of 'Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

CEDAR FALLS – Vocal Director Ryan Occena has spent several months coaching and coaxing voices of cast and chorus through Elvis-themed rock ‘n’ roll, country western, calypso, French café ballads and other musical styles in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice musical opens April 22 with performances at 7 p.m. and 2 and 7 p.m. April 23 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale now online at GBPAC.com/Joseph, at the GBPAC box office, or by (319) 273-7469.

Beginning this week, the cast will begin performing with the live orchestra, and Occena feels a bit like a proud parent.

“It’s a little nerve-wracking. It takes a lot of work and effort for everyone to know the lines, the notes and the choreography and put it all together. They rose to the challenge, and it’s going to be a great show,” said Occena, choir director at Central Middle School in Waterloo.

Based on the biblical story of Joseph, who was betrayed and sold into slavery by his brothers who were jealous of his colorful coat, the show is a collaboration between GBPAC, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra, Cedar Falls Community Theatre, Waterloo Community Playhouse and University of Northern Iowa School of Music.

There are 42 actors, 13 creative team members, led by a professional team of directors, conductors, musicians, designers, choreographer and production staff. Twelve communities are represented, including Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Hudson, Jesup, LaPorte City, New Hartford, Waverly and Buckingham.

“The ensemble has become a family. Seeing the collaboration between these organizations is inspiring. Being part of something big like this is an important responsibility for the cast, and it’s important for audiences to come, see, hear and enjoy this show. Music brings people together,” Occena said.

Jason Weinberger, wcfsymphony artistic director and conductor, will lead the musical ensemble. He describes the musical as “quite an unusual project for the symphony. It’s a small ensemble – less than 15 players when the core of the symphony averages 55 to 60 players. It’s very light on strings and winds, with a brass and rhythm section, keyboards and piano — quite a varied ensemble.”

Achieving that theatrical Broadway sound has its challenges. “The orchestra is used to playing freely with a nice, big, warm sound and creating that sonic power characteristic of a symphony. Broadway music feels to me like the sound is tighter and more produced.”

Marrying music with movement and singing is all about timing. Weinberger has a considerable background in conducting for ballets and films and is drawing from that skill set to lead the musicians.

“It’s critical for people on stage. You absolutely have to get the tempos exactly right at every spot for the dancers and singers,” he explained.

Choreographer Christine Dornbusch is putting the cast through its paces and loves that each dance number is “a whole new world. Each number has a different vibe and a different style of music.”

Her favorite number, so far, is “One More Angel,” a hoedown with lots of spinning, swing dance movements and humor. “The emotion really shines through from the actors, and I love watching them. I can tell everyone is so much into it.”

Dornbusch choreographed “Beauty and The Beast” for WCP, and several productions for CFCT, including “Bye Bye Birdie” and “Holiday Inn.” She was thrilled to be invited to choreograph the Webber/Rice musical.

“It’s incredibly humbling,” she said. “It’s crazy to think that the movement I created in a little space in my house has become this masterpiece on stage and so many people – strangers and friends alike – have dedicated time and energy to making this vision come alive,” she explained.

Dornbusch set her expectations high, both for herself and the ensemble. The choreography is complex, but exhilarating to watch. “I want it to be exciting for the Gallagher Bluedorn stage. If it was easy, it wouldn’t be worth doing.

“The whole team involved with the production understands the value of every single person involved. The collaboration has been my favorite part of working on the show. It’s a very positive experience.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.