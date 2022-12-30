Music City Bowl generates interest for Hawkeye faithful

WATERLOO – Iowa is ready to take on Kentucky at Saturday’s Music City Bowl, and thousands of the Hawkeye faithful will be in Nashville, Tennessee, to see the game in person.

According to Elizabeth Hollmer, the athletic development events director for University of Iowa Center for Advancements, fans are eager to go, and Nashville was a top choice for a venue.

“There’s been a lot of excitement around Nashville and the Music City Bowl,” Hollmer said. “Fans were certainly hoping this would be one of the locations that we would be at for … weather and distance – people being able to drive to Nashville – the excitement of the city of Nashville, so we’ve gotten a pretty positive response from alumni, fans and supporters about the Music City Bowl.”

There currently are 800 people registered to go to the Hawkeye Huddle pregame pep rally Friday night at the Skydeck at Assembly Food Hall. The party will run from 4 to 6 p.m. CST and while registration is encouraged, Hollman says all comers are welcome.

Last year, the Wildcats came out on top 20-17 against the Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. This year, Iowa fans are ready for revenge and are going south to see it in person.

“Pure excitement,” Hollmer said of Iowa’s morale. “We are ready to get the payback. We are going to take it this year.”

While their numbers may not be as large as previous years, Waterloo and Cedar Falls will be represented among the fans in black and gold. At Humble Travel Agency in Cedar Falls, owner Gregg Humble said interest has been modest compared to when Iowa has played in larger bowl games.

“There’s been a lot smaller interest in this bowl game compared to years past when we’ve been dealing with like say a Rose Bowl, an Orange Bowl, or something like that Iowa might get invited to,” Humble said.

However, his seen some interest. When Humble looked at availability for flights to Nashville, they were full. While he can’t say how many of those bookings are Iowa fans or Kentucky fans, the inquiries he’s received indicate some local interest. Some have asked what kind of travel packages are available for the game. In the event of a larger bowl, he explained, there are often chartered flight packages offered. With a smaller game agencies don’t usually go all out. Still, he thinks the trip would be worthwhile.

“I think it would be a fun game to attend because it’s right on New Year’s Eve and the game’s going to be on ABC, so there’s fairly big networks picking it up, and so it should be a lot of fun for the fans, too,” he said.

Former Iowa Hawkeyes in the NFL